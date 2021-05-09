Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) Lowered by Analyst

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) – National Bank Financial decreased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report issued on Tuesday, May 4th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now forecasts that the technology company will earn ($0.05) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.04). National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Ballard Power Systems’ FY2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 14.00% and a negative net margin of 40.04%.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BLDP. Roth Capital lowered shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $32.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday. National Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Thursday, January 14th. CIBC started coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.71.

Ballard Power Systems stock opened at $15.40 on Friday. Ballard Power Systems has a fifty-two week low of $8.87 and a fifty-two week high of $42.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 9.10 and a quick ratio of 8.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.00 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.27.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BLDP. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 488.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 96.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Ballard Power Systems during the 4th quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 752.8% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 4,592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products primarily in Canada. The company offers heavy duty modules, marine systems, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and material handling products. It also provides technology solutions, including engineering and technology transfer, as well as the licenses and sells intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for various proton exchange membrane fuel cell applications.

