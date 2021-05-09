Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) Decreased by Analyst

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) – Truist Securiti cut their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Lee now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.75) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.69). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Concert Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.51) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.44) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CNCE. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (down from $25.00) on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Truist cut their price objective on Concert Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.80.

CNCE stock opened at $4.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $129.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.77. Concert Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.82 and a 12 month high of $13.50.

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.01). Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 55.20% and a negative net margin of 921.38%.

In other news, COO Nancy Stuart sold 6,049 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.32, for a total value of $44,278.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 173,280 shares in the company, valued at $1,268,409.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Roger D. Tung sold 13,480 shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total transaction of $97,056.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 808,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,821,761.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,292 shares of company stock valued at $168,880 in the last ninety days. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNCE. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,204,509 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,865,000 after purchasing an additional 387,055 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,773,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,709,000. Acuta Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 79.2% during the fourth quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 537,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,794,000 after purchasing an additional 237,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. increased its holdings in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 154.0% in the fourth quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 254,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,211,000 after buying an additional 154,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that develops novel small molecule drugs for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate is CTP-543, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of alopecia areata, a serious autoimmune dermatological condition.

