Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Editas Medicine, Inc. Reduced by Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti dropped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Editas Medicine in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Lee now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.87) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.73). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Editas Medicine’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.88) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.52) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($3.42) EPS.

Get Editas Medicine alerts:

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $6.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 million. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 26.74% and a negative net margin of 99.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.69) EPS.

EDIT has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Editas Medicine in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Editas Medicine from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Truist cut shares of Editas Medicine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.38.

Shares of Editas Medicine stock opened at $34.11 on Friday. Editas Medicine has a 1 year low of $23.51 and a 1 year high of $99.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -19.60 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.24.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EDIT. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Editas Medicine by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Editas Medicine by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Editas Medicine by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,274,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Editas Medicine by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 33,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 79.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis type 10, a genetic form of vision loss that leads to blindness in childhood.

See Also: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Editas Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Editas Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.