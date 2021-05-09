Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Gartner in a report issued on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now forecasts that the information technology services provider will earn $1.68 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Gartner’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.41 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.26 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.29 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.22 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Gartner from $145.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Gartner from $204.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Gartner from $134.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $266.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Gartner currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.00.

Gartner stock opened at $234.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.32, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.57. Gartner has a fifty-two week low of $106.57 and a fifty-two week high of $239.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $191.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 41.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IT. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Gartner during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 340.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 176 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Gartner by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 183 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in Gartner in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gartner in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 92.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Gartner news, EVP Joseph P. Beck sold 4,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.40, for a total transaction of $900,651.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,432 shares in the company, valued at $1,166,764.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 44,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.55, for a total transaction of $8,223,774.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,242,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,056,102.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,097 shares of company stock valued at $11,018,429. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Gartner declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance.

