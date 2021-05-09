Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Chiasma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) Reduced by Piper Sandler

Chiasma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Chiasma in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Tenthoff now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.28). Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Chiasma’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.39) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.27) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.08) EPS.

Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.18).

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chiasma from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Chiasma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Chiasma from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Shares of CHMA opened at $4.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $233.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.59. Chiasma has a fifty-two week low of $2.77 and a fifty-two week high of $7.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.84.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Chiasma by 264.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 7,409 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Chiasma during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Chiasma by 94.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 5,459 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Chiasma during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Chiasma during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Roni Mamluk sold 27,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $139,905.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,905. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Chiasma Company Profile

Chiasma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral medications using transient permeability enhancer technology platform for the treatment of rare and serious chronic disease worldwide. The company offers MYCAPSSA, an oral octreotide capsule for the long-term maintenance treatment in acromegaly patients who have responded to and tolerated treatment with octreotide or lanreotide.

