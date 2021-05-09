Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) Cut by Oppenheimer

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer reduced their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Lumber Liquidators in a research report issued on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel now forecasts that the specialty retailer will earn $0.33 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.34. Oppenheimer has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lumber Liquidators from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Loop Capital cut Lumber Liquidators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday. Finally, TheStreet raised Lumber Liquidators from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lumber Liquidators currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

NYSE LL opened at $24.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $701.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.65. Lumber Liquidators has a one year low of $6.57 and a one year high of $35.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.46 and its 200-day moving average is $27.69.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $283.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.12 million. Lumber Liquidators had a return on equity of 29.29% and a net margin of 4.38%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Lumber Liquidators by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,261 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Lumber Liquidators by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,831 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Lumber Liquidators by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 66,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,658,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Lumber Liquidators by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,081 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Lumber Liquidators by 2,642.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,673 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Lumber Liquidators news, Director Joseph M. Nowicki purchased 6,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.94 per share, for a total transaction of $150,199.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $208,397.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species; engineered hardwood, laminate, resilient vinyl, water-resistant vinyl plank, and porcelain tile flooring products; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlayments, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood and Coreluxe brand.

