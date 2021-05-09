Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Boosted by Barrington Research

Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research raised their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Woodward in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 4th. Barrington Research analyst C. Howe now forecasts that the technology company will earn $1.00 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.84. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Woodward’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.11 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.49 EPS.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.24. Woodward had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 9.25%. The company had revenue of $581.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. Woodward’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on WWD. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Woodward from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Woodward from $108.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Woodward from $108.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Woodward presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.63.

Shares of WWD opened at $129.93 on Friday. Woodward has a 52 week low of $50.50 and a 52 week high of $130.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $122.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.162 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is 13.32%.

In other news, CFO Robert F. Weber, Jr. sold 36,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.94, for a total value of $4,208,622.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,287,176.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 16,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.32, for a total transaction of $1,991,088.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,675,806.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,204 shares of company stock worth $15,487,965 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WWD. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Woodward by 5.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,991,811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $602,163,000 after purchasing an additional 253,935 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Woodward during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,850,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Woodward by 114.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 540,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,306,000 after buying an additional 288,545 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Woodward by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 531,258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,565,000 after buying an additional 43,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Woodward by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 508,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,849,000 after acquiring an additional 17,143 shares during the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Woodward Company Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

