Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Decreased by Oppenheimer

Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Xylem in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.72. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Xylem’s FY2022 earnings at $3.25 EPS.

XYL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on Xylem from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Xylem from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Xylem has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.31.

NYSE:XYL opened at $119.34 on Friday. Xylem has a fifty-two week low of $56.63 and a fifty-two week high of $119.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $107.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.86, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.19. Xylem had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. Xylem’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Xylem during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in Xylem in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Xylem during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in Xylem in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xylem in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 5,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total transaction of $611,157.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,057 shares in the company, valued at $6,068,106.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kairus Tarapore sold 401 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total value of $39,911.53. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,434,127.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,744 shares of company stock worth $1,963,307 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

