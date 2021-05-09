Q4 2021 Earnings Estimate for Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) Issued By Truist Securiti

Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti lowered their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Warner Music Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Thornton now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.25.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on WMG. Redburn Partners started coverage on Warner Music Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Warner Music Group in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on Warner Music Group from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Warner Music Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Warner Music Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.41.

NASDAQ:WMG opened at $36.63 on Friday. Warner Music Group has a twelve month low of $25.61 and a twelve month high of $39.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.34.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMG. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Warner Music Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Warner Music Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in Warner Music Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $225,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Warner Music Group by 23,908.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 5,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Warner Music Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $244,000. 15.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Ai Entertainment Holdings Llc sold 4,735,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total transaction of $181,116,657.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Max Lousada sold 484,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $16,108,295.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%.

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

