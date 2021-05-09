Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Price Target Raised to $220.00

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) had its target price raised by Craig Hallum from $195.00 to $220.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $196.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and set a $220.00 target price (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Qorvo in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Qorvo presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $197.70.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Shares of Qorvo stock opened at $184.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.07. Qorvo has a 52-week low of $93.31 and a 52-week high of $201.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $188.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.13.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.51. Qorvo had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Qorvo will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 172.5% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. 84.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.