Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,028 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at about $362,000. Carlson Capital Management increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 14,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 304,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,915,000 after buying an additional 10,501 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 24,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,877,000 after buying an additional 5,214 shares in the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $168.50 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $133.65 and a 1 year high of $173.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $163.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.80. The firm has a market cap of $443.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.54%.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.45.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

