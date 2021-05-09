QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Stake Cut by Paulson Wealth Management Inc.

Paulson Wealth Management Inc. cut its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,115 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 357.7% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,332 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 102,661 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $15,639,000 after purchasing an additional 9,805 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 4,647 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 108.9% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 119,700 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $18,235,000 after purchasing an additional 62,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $137.85 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $135.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $74.37 and a 12-month high of $167.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.62 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.84%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $150.00 target price (down from $195.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.65.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

Further Reading: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.