Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Shares Bought by MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 43.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,858 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,598 shares during the period. Quanta Services comprises 0.7% of MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PWR. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Quanta Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in Quanta Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Quanta Services news, CAO Jerry K. Lemon sold 5,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.09, for a total transaction of $492,599.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.56, for a total transaction of $63,881.28. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,802 shares in the company, valued at $1,021,581.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 158,930 shares of company stock worth $13,155,010 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PWR traded up $1.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $100.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,584,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,154,045. Quanta Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.70 and a fifty-two week high of $101.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.97 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.24 and a 200-day moving average of $77.92.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is 7.87%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PWR shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $75.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Quanta Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.10.

Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

