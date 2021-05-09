Quarterhill (OTCMKTS:QTRHF) Announces Earnings Results

Quarterhill (OTCMKTS:QTRHF) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Quarterhill had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 17.97%.

Shares of Quarterhill stock opened at $1.98 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.07. Quarterhill has a 12 month low of $1.16 and a 12 month high of $2.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.98 million, a P/E ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.58.

Quarterhill Company Profile

Quarterhill, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of technology companies offering products and services. It operates through the following segments: Licensing, Systems, Services, and Recurring. The Licensing segment focuses in technology licenses, perpetual software licenses, and other revenues characterized as one-time licenses.

