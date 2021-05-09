Qubitica (QBIT) Price Tops $11.94 on Major Exchanges

Qubitica (CURRENCY:QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. In the last week, Qubitica has traded down 28.9% against the US dollar. One Qubitica coin can currently be purchased for $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Qubitica has a market cap of $9.66 million and approximately $7.00 worth of Qubitica was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.41 or 0.00068544 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003023 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000070 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $424.59 or 0.00738388 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003073 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000040 BTC.

About Qubitica

Qubitica is a coin. It launched on March 7th, 2018. Qubitica’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 808,675 coins. The official website for Qubitica is www.qubitica.net. Qubitica’s official Twitter account is @Qubitica and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qubitica is /r/Qubitica and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “QUBITICA is a community of more than 1000 developers, IT companies and investors from over 20 nations who want to work together to advance blockchain technology. This community has developed the QUBITICA infrastructure and since May 2018 it has been working on new blockchain and AI projects under the associated brands and websites. Subcontracting is organized within the community. This requires the holding of QBIT, the participation shares in QUBITICA and all related projects. “

Qubitica Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qubitica directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qubitica should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qubitica using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

