Qwertycoin Price Up 52.5% Over Last 7 Days (QWC)

Qwertycoin (CURRENCY:QWC) traded up 46.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. Over the last seven days, Qwertycoin has traded 52.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Qwertycoin has a total market capitalization of $2.27 million and $212.00 worth of Qwertycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qwertycoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000103 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Qwertycoin Profile

Qwertycoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Qwertycoin’s total supply is 130,721,819,192 coins. Qwertycoin’s official Twitter account is @Qwertycoin_QWC and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qwertycoin is /r/QWERTYCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qwertycoin’s official website is qwertycoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Qwertycoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. “

Qwertycoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qwertycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qwertycoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qwertycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

