RAI Finance Trading 12.8% Lower This Week (RAI)

RAI Finance (CURRENCY:RAI) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 9th. In the last seven days, RAI Finance has traded down 12.8% against the US dollar. One RAI Finance coin can currently be bought for about $1.45 or 0.00002496 BTC on exchanges. RAI Finance has a total market cap of $52.78 million and approximately $4.97 million worth of RAI Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001721 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002607 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.04 or 0.00068901 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.28 or 0.00250003 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $705.77 or 0.01214546 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 79.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003665 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.39 or 0.00031647 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $450.54 or 0.00775326 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58,162.22 or 1.00089637 BTC.

RAI Finance Coin Profile

RAI Finance’s genesis date was February 13th, 2021. RAI Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,386,857 coins. RAI Finance’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

RAI Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAI Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RAI Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RAI Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

