RAMP Price Up 12.4% Over Last Week (RAMP)

RAMP (CURRENCY:RAMP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 9th. RAMP has a total market cap of $182.92 million and $19.36 million worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, RAMP has traded 12.4% higher against the dollar. One RAMP coin can currently be bought for $0.64 or 0.00001111 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.63 or 0.00089934 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00020895 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.64 or 0.00067314 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $457.96 or 0.00797716 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.56 or 0.00105493 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 35.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5,330.51 or 0.09285185 BTC.

RAMP Coin Profile

RAMP is a coin. RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 286,763,738 coins. RAMP’s official Twitter account is @RampDefi and its Facebook page is accessible here. RAMP’s official website is rampdefi.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “RAMP DEFI proposes that the staked capital on the non-ERC20 staking blockchains be collateralized into a stablecoin, “rUSD”, which is issued on the Ethereum blockchain. Similarly, users on the Ethereum blockchain can mint “eUSD” by depositing their ERC20 stablecoins into RAMP’s eUSD liquidity pool. rUSD holders and eUSD holders can borrow, lend or exchange rUSD/eUSD freely, creating a seamless liquidity “on/off ramp” for users with capital locked into staking arrangements. “

RAMP Coin Trading

