Raphael Lamm Buys 1,713,420 Shares of L1 Long Short Fund Limited (ASX:LSF) Stock

L1 Long Short Fund Limited (ASX:LSF) insider Raphael Lamm acquired 1,713,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$2.26 ($1.62) per share, for a total transaction of A$3,875,756.04 ($2,768,397.17).

Raphael Lamm also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 28th, Raphael Lamm acquired 1,345,015 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$2.19 ($1.56) per share, for a total transaction of A$2,938,857.78 ($2,099,184.13).

On Tuesday, March 9th, Raphael Lamm acquired 153,000 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$2.16 ($1.54) per share, for a total transaction of A$330,174.00 ($235,838.57).

On Thursday, February 18th, Raphael Lamm acquired 3,383,120 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$2.16 ($1.54) per share, for a total transaction of A$7,304,156.08 ($5,217,254.34).

The firm also recently declared a Interim dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th were paid a $0.015 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Sunday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.68%. L1 Long Short Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.80%.

L1 Long Short Fund Company Profile

L1 Long Short Fund Limited is a equity fund launched and managed by L1 Capital Pty Ltd. The fund investments predominantly in Australian and New Zealand securities. It employs long and short strategy to make its investments. The fund employs bottom up approach to make its investments. It is was formed in September 2014 and is domiciled in Australia.

