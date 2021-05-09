Rathbone Brothers (LON:RAT) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,600.94

Rathbone Brothers Plc (LON:RAT) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,600.94 ($20.92) and traded as high as GBX 1,856 ($24.25). Rathbone Brothers shares last traded at GBX 1,808 ($23.62), with a volume of 97,382 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Rathbone Brothers from GBX 1,846 ($24.12) to GBX 2,184 ($28.53) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Rathbone Brothers from GBX 1,850 ($24.17) to GBX 2,000 ($26.13) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,968.17 ($25.71).

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,755.64 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,600.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.94, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.12.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be given a GBX 47 ($0.61) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.93%. This is a positive change from Rathbone Brothers’s previous dividend of $25.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. Rathbone Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.47%.

About Rathbone Brothers (LON:RAT)

Rathbone Brothers Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides individual investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, trustees, and professional partners in the United Kingdom and Jersey. Its services include discretionary investment management, unit trust managed, financial planning, unitized portfolio, managed portfolio, select portfolio, and banking and loan services, as well as trust, legal, estate, and tax advisory services.

