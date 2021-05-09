RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RAA) PT Set at €585.00 by Oddo Bhf

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RAA) has been given a €585.00 ($688.24) target price by investment analysts at Oddo Bhf in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Oddo Bhf’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 24.46% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on RAA. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €483.00 ($568.24) target price on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Warburg Research set a €710.00 ($835.29) target price on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €625.00 ($735.29) target price on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Independent Research set a €490.00 ($576.47) price target on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of €559.22 ($657.91).

FRA:RAA opened at €774.40 ($911.06) on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €686.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €724.44. RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of €428.33 ($503.92) and a 52 week high of €595.02 ($700.02).

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, and sells professional cooking appliances for industrial kitchens worldwide. It offers SelfCookingCenter and CombiMaster Plus combi-steamers, as well as care products for combi-steamers; VarioCooking Center, a multifunctional cooking appliance that cooks in liquids or direct contact with heat; and ConnectedCooking connectivity solution, an online portal for the professional kitchen.

