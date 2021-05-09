Raymond James Boosts Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) Price Target to C$12.00

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James from C$10.50 to C$12.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on POU. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$11.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources to C$14.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$4.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. National Bankshares raised their target price on Paramount Resources from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Paramount Resources from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$10.42.

Shares of TSE:POU opened at C$13.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.35. Paramount Resources has a 1 year low of C$1.43 and a 1 year high of C$13.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$10.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.26.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C$0.30. The firm had revenue of C$202.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$196.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Paramount Resources will post 1.5300001 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Dirk Jungé sold 6,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.62, for a total transaction of C$72,100.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,573 shares in the company, valued at C$197,191.40. Also, Senior Officer Joerg Wittenberg sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.75, for a total transaction of C$344,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$129,000.

About Paramount Resources

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

