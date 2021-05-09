Raymond James Boosts Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Price Target to $120.00

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stephens increased their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird restated a neutral rating and set a $101.00 price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Texas Roadhouse from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $147.35.

TXRH opened at $104.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.14, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Texas Roadhouse has a 12-month low of $41.68 and a 12-month high of $110.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $98.83 and a 200-day moving average of $85.22.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.32. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 2.19%. As a group, analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This is an increase from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,300 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.58, for a total transaction of $113,854.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Douglas W. Thompson sold 30,083 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.67, for a total value of $2,697,542.61. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 49,800 shares in the company, valued at $4,465,566. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,750 shares of company stock worth $10,827,183 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,514,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Texas Roadhouse by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Texas Roadhouse by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 445,521 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,821,000 after buying an additional 7,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Texas Roadhouse by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,197 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 29, 2020, it operated 537 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

