Raymond James Increases Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) Price Target to $46.00

Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from $35.00 to $46.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Altabancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

Altabancorp stock opened at $41.88 on Thursday. Altabancorp has a 52 week low of $16.81 and a 52 week high of $44.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.78. The stock has a market cap of $790.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 0.99.

Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50. Altabancorp had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 33.10%. Equities research analysts predict that Altabancorp will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. Altabancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.75%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Altabancorp by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 538,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,033,000 after acquiring an additional 3,320 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Altabancorp by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 97,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Altabancorp by 211.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 2,427 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Altabancorp by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 76,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 14,709 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Altabancorp by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,086,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,339,000 after purchasing an additional 25,553 shares during the period. 47.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Altabancorp Company Profile

Altabancorp operates as the bank holding company for Altabank, a state-chartered bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

