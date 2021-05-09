Raymond James Raises Magna International (TSE:MG) Price Target to C$113.00

Magna International (TSE:MG) (NYSE:MGA) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Raymond James to C$113.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential downside of 5.46% from the stock’s previous close. Raymond James also issued estimates for Magna International’s Q2 2021 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.16 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.73 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.66 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.41 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.80 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.57 EPS.

Separately, TD Securities upped their price objective on Magna International to C$137.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

MG stock opened at C$119.52 on Friday. Magna International has a 1-year low of C$49.25 and a 1-year high of C$123.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$115.07 and a 200-day moving average price of C$96.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.19, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of C$36.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.65.

Magna International (TSE:MG) (NYSE:MGA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 19th. The company reported C$3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.53 by C$1.16. The business had revenue of C$13.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$12.79 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Magna International will post 7.1900003 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Magna International news, Senior Officer Vincent Joseph Galifi sold 74,709 shares of Magna International stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$106.63, for a total transaction of C$7,966,220.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 580,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$61,894,876.32. Also, Director Tommy Joseph Skudutis sold 198,689 shares of Magna International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$111.98, for a total value of C$22,248,319.99. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,851,508.93.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

