RChain (REV) Market Cap Achieves $202.78 Million

RChain (CURRENCY:REV) traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 9th. RChain has a total market capitalization of $202.78 million and approximately $1.32 million worth of RChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, RChain has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One RChain coin can currently be bought for about $0.42 or 0.00000723 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.11 or 0.00084511 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00020635 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001721 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.05 or 0.00067195 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.29 or 0.00105473 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $456.00 or 0.00784714 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5,302.54 or 0.09124982 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.84 or 0.00047902 BTC.

RChain Profile

RChain is a coin. It was first traded on February 25th, 2020. RChain’s total supply is 870,506,350 coins and its circulating supply is 482,733,161 coins. RChain’s official message board is medium.com/rchain-cooperative. The Reddit community for RChain is /r/RChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. RChain’s official website is www.rchain.coop. RChain’s official Twitter account is @rchain_coop and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “REV is a utility token based on Ethereum and Tron from Revain, a blockchain-based review platform for the crypto community established in 2018. Revain platform consists of 6 main sections: projects, exchanges, wallets, games, casinos, and cards. In each section, they rank every company based on their user rating and number of reviews. Any crypto website is able to integrate reviews from the platform using Revain Widget. In this case, website users can write their feedback without leaving it and all reviews will appear on Revain platform as well. All user reviews are written in the blockchain, providing full transparency. No one can change or delete them, including the Revain itself. This makes review manipulation by any party nearly impossible. Revain's ultimate goal is to provide high-quality and authentic user feedback on all global products and services using new emerging technologies like blockchain and machine learning. Revain recently replaced the smart contract and made an automatic swap from the coin (R) to coin (REV) in the ratio of 1:1 for all existing token holders. For more information regarding the swap, please click here. “

RChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

