Realty Income (NYSE:O) Downgraded by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Realty Income (NYSE:O) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on O. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Realty Income from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Mizuho raised their price target on Realty Income from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a conviction-buy rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $69.78.

Shares of Realty Income stock opened at $68.10 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.03. Realty Income has a 52-week low of $47.68 and a 52-week high of $71.84. The firm has a market cap of $25.44 billion, a PE ratio of 56.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a current ratio of 4.77.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). Realty Income had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The firm had revenue of $442.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Realty Income will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.94%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 73.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

