Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.32 EPS

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($1.86) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.18) by $0.32, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4,340.72% and a negative return on equity of 163.42%. The business had revenue of $0.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.89) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Reata Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $8.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $85.06. The stock had a trading volume of 687,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,792. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $84.17 and a 52-week high of $186.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 1.57.

Separately, Barclays started coverage on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.13.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct Phase II study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

