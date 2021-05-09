Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.33.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RRGB shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Loop Capital raised shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:RRGB traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.57. The company had a trading volume of 142,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,978. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.43. The stock has a market cap of $554.22 million, a PE ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 1-year low of $7.26 and a 1-year high of $41.34.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The restaurant operator reported ($1.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.69). Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative net margin of 25.18% and a negative return on equity of 64.97%. The company had revenue of $201.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.36) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will post -10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Red Robin Gourmet Burgers news, Director Gerard Johan Hart sold 2,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.17, for a total value of $110,106.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RRGB. THB Asset Management bought a new stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,299,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 133,937 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,762,000 after buying an additional 25,297 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the 4th quarter valued at about $915,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

