Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.21.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Redfin from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Redfin in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Truist boosted their price objective on Redfin from $84.00 to $102.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Redfin in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research lowered Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

In other news, Director James Slavet sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.79, for a total value of $657,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 135,289 shares in the company, valued at $8,900,663.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total value of $1,991,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,569,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,185,362.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,850 shares of company stock valued at $5,577,443. 8.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RDFN. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Redfin by 211.1% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Redfin in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Redfin by 62.5% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Redfin in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Redfin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

RDFN traded up $4.53 on Tuesday, reaching $56.96. 3,814,133 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,756,214. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.20. Redfin has a fifty-two week low of $22.05 and a fifty-two week high of $98.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of -113.92 and a beta of 1.96.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.04). Redfin had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a negative return on equity of 11.80%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Redfin will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

