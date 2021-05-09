Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.33-3.43 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.10. Regency Centers also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 3.330-3.430 EPS.

NASDAQ:REG traded up $1.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $65.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,317,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,224,361. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 242.08, a PEG ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.45. Regency Centers has a 1 year low of $33.29 and a 1 year high of $66.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.28). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 1.01% and a net margin of 4.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Regency Centers will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is presently 61.18%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on REG shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Regency Centers from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a neutral rating on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Regency Centers presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.73.

In related news, COO James D. Thompson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $465,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 41,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,578,208. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Dan M. Chandler III sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $581,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 32,500 shares of company stock worth $1,976,000 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

