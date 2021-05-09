Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Bought by CWM Advisors LLC

CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 46.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,308 shares during the quarter. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in REGN. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $1,121,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 303 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,307 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Ennismore Fund Management Ltd acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,130,000. 85.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of REGN opened at $496.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $482.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $501.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.12. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $441.00 and a 12-month high of $664.64.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.78 by $2.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.28% and a return on equity of 28.97%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 27.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Benchmark raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $590.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $753.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $630.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $684.00 to $565.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $656.38.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.