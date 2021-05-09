Regentatlantic Capital LLC Acquires 2,940 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 61.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,755 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.5% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 44,987,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,185,169,000 after purchasing an additional 5,699,417 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,953,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,737,000 after purchasing an additional 606,915 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2,486.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,232,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,423,000 after purchasing an additional 5,991,505 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,292,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.0% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,871,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,182,000 after purchasing an additional 84,217 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VCIT stock opened at $94.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.49. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $90.09 and a 12 month high of $97.19.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.166 per share. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

