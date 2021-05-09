Regentatlantic Capital LLC Acquires New Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 28,795 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 705,580 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $18,360,000 after acquiring an additional 98,856 shares during the period. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 8,460,800 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $220,150,000 after buying an additional 398,034 shares in the last quarter. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,156,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 101.3% during the 1st quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. now owns 77,540 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after buying an additional 39,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 141.7% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 201,486 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $5,243,000 after buying an additional 118,107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCX opened at $43.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $64.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -488.50 and a beta of 2.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.80 and a 1 year high of $44.50.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. This is an increase from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is presently 1,500.00%.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 2,020,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.93, for a total value of $70,558,600.00. Also, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 3,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.82, for a total value of $132,842.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,524. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,174,716 shares of company stock valued at $76,058,651 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FCX. Raymond James lifted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. B. Riley lifted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.47.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

