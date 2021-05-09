Regentatlantic Capital LLC Cuts Position in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC trimmed its position in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) by 19.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,339 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $1,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 11,202.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 83,124 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 156,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,931,000 after buying an additional 14,461 shares during the period. Goodman Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,406,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,317 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 4,218 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 507.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Get MDU Resources Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on MDU Resources Group in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MDU Resources Group in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. MDU Resources Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.25.

Shares of NYSE MDU opened at $34.55 on Friday. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.50 and a fifty-two week high of $34.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.71.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.11. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 6.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. MDU Resources Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is 50.30%.

About MDU Resources Group

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU).

Receive News & Ratings for MDU Resources Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDU Resources Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.