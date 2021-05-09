Regentatlantic Capital LLC Lowers Stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,160 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in WestRock were worth $765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in WestRock by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,858,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $995,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,655 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in WestRock by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,770,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $817,079,000 after purchasing an additional 6,334,994 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of WestRock in the fourth quarter worth $204,694,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of WestRock in the fourth quarter worth $147,964,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 110.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,361,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $102,808,000 after buying an additional 1,239,906 shares in the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WestRock alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of WestRock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of WestRock from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of WestRock from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of WestRock from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

In other WestRock news, insider Jeffrey Wayne Chalovich sold 19,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $1,004,108.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,336,843.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:WRK opened at $59.74 on Friday. WestRock has a 1-year low of $23.22 and a 1-year high of $60.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.53 and a 200 day moving average of $46.31. The firm has a market cap of $15.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). WestRock had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 4.37%. The business had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This is a positive change from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is 20.10%.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Featured Article: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WestRock (NYSE:WRK).

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.