Regentatlantic Capital LLC Purchases 4,849 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 77.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,099 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,849 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Investment Fund bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter worth about $1,389,418,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter worth about $806,508,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,457,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,427,763,000 after acquiring an additional 3,760,947 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 117.2% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,417,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,998,000 after acquiring an additional 2,923,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,996,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328,522 shares during the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ATVI opened at $94.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.12. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.59 and a twelve month high of $104.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.63. The firm has a market cap of $73.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.15, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ATVI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $80.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.04.

In other news, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 45,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total value of $4,141,859.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Daniel Alegre sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total transaction of $1,771,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

