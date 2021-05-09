Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Raised to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $135.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $126.00 to $122.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $121.11.

Shares of NYSE RGA opened at $126.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Reinsurance Group of America has a 52-week low of $66.99 and a 52-week high of $134.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $129.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.84.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.98). Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 5.43% and a net margin of 3.64%. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is currently 20.97%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 239.7% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the first quarter valued at $38,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 61.2% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 570.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 831 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.58% of the company’s stock.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

