ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) Issues Q1 2021 Earnings Guidance

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) updated its first quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $20 M-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.04 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered ReneSola from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of ReneSola in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on ReneSola in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $14.50 price target for the company.

Get ReneSola alerts:

Shares of SOL stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $8.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,061,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,648,582. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. ReneSola has a 12-month low of $0.91 and a 12-month high of $35.77. The company has a market capitalization of $576.83 million, a P/E ratio of -37.68 and a beta of 2.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.31.

ReneSola Company Profile

ReneSola Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It operates through three segments: Solar Power Project Development, EPC Services, and Electricity Generation Revenue. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights. In addition, its engineering, and procurement and construction business includes engineering design, procurement of solar modules, balance-of-system components and other components, and construction contracting and management services.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for ReneSola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReneSola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.