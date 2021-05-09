Rentberry Price Reaches $0.0017 on Major Exchanges (BERRY)

Rentberry (CURRENCY:BERRY) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 9th. Over the last seven days, Rentberry has traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Rentberry coin can now be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Rentberry has a total market capitalization of $510,694.35 and $127.00 worth of Rentberry was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.30 or 0.00089408 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00020960 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.64 or 0.00067339 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.34 or 0.00105162 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $453.64 or 0.00790602 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 34.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001783 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5,251.07 or 0.09151592 BTC.

About Rentberry

Rentberry (BERRY) is a coin. It launched on November 23rd, 2017. Rentberry’s total supply is 301,473,028 coins and its circulating supply is 301,431,307 coins. The Reddit community for Rentberry is /r/Rentberry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rentberry’s official website is ico.rentberry.com. Rentberry’s official Twitter account is @Rentberry_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Rentberry is rentberry.com/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Rentberry offers users a fully operational long-term rental platform. It leverages blockchain technology to ensure seamless rental experience and allows for crowdsourcing to help tenants unfreeze millions of dollars tied up in rental security deposits. The Rentberry Token (BERRY) is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on the Rentberry platform. “

Rentberry Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rentberry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rentberry should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rentberry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

