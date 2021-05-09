Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rentokil Initial plc provides business support services including pest control, package delivery, interior landscaping, catering, cleaning, washroom solutions and textiles. Building services includes installation and maintenance of heating, ventilation and air conditioning equipment, water testing and treatment; and electrical testing and safety services. Its cleaning companies provide a professional cleaning service to industry, commerce, hotels, schools, hospitals, airports and other transport facilities. Its specialist services include the supply of non-medical hospital staff, the manufacture of washroom dispensing systems. Its interior landscaping offers indoor plants to customers on a rental or purchase basis. Linen, Garment and Floorcare Rental supplies workwear, uniforms, clean room uniforms and protective equipment. Rentokil Initial plc is based in Gatwick, the United Kingdom. “

RTOKY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. UBS Group reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Rentokil Initial in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Rentokil Initial from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.00.

Shares of Rentokil Initial stock opened at $34.50 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.27 and a 200 day moving average of $35.24. Rentokil Initial has a 12 month low of $28.00 and a 12 month high of $37.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.49 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.356 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Rentokil Initial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.13%.

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying and crawling insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

