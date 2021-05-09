Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Acquired by CWM Advisors LLC

CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 46.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,838 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $2,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RSG. ADE LLC acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 153.5% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 365 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 82.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 506 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. 56.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. purchased 10,055 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $99.44 per share, with a total value of $999,869.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,812,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,820,322,358.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE RSG opened at $110.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.80 and a 1-year high of $112.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $102.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.42.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 13.59%. On average, analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 50.90%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Republic Services from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America cut shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.00.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

