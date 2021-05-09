Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Purchased by CWM Advisors LLC

CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 46.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,838 shares during the quarter. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $2,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSG. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Republic Services in the 1st quarter valued at $130,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Republic Services by 104.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 143,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,570,000 after acquiring an additional 73,568 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Republic Services by 96.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 18,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 8,898 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 59,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,704,000 after purchasing an additional 8,823 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Republic Services news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. purchased 10,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $99.44 per share, with a total value of $999,869.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,812,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,820,322,358.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Republic Services from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.00.

NYSE:RSG opened at $110.88 on Friday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.80 and a 52 week high of $112.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $102.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 10.05%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.90%.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

