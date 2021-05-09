Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Health Catalyst, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:HCAT)

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Health Catalyst in a report issued on Wednesday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst S. Halper forecasts that the company will earn ($1.00) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.28. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 25.57% and a negative net margin of 48.17%. The business had revenue of $55.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Health Catalyst’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Health Catalyst in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Health Catalyst from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James increased their target price on Health Catalyst from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Health Catalyst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.50.

NASDAQ:HCAT opened at $53.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.66 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.00. Health Catalyst has a 1 year low of $25.57 and a 1 year high of $59.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 4.90.

In other Health Catalyst news, CAO Jason Alger sold 6,301 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.07, for a total transaction of $315,491.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,187 shares in the company, valued at $860,553.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Paul Horstmeier sold 9,836 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total transaction of $540,389.84. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 127,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,013,200.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,990 shares of company stock worth $1,662,700 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,531,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,193,000 after buying an additional 308,836 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Health Catalyst by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,939,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,425,000 after acquiring an additional 287,644 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 14.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,976,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,462,000 after buying an additional 246,103 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,437,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,583,000 after buying an additional 186,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 115.3% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 262,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,293,000 after buying an additional 140,777 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was formerly known as HQC Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Health Catalyst, Inc in March 2017.

