Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Comstock Resources, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CRK)

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) – Truist Securiti boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Comstock Resources in a report issued on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.12. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Comstock Resources’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their target price on Comstock Resources from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Comstock Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Comstock Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.65.

CRK stock opened at $5.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.06 and a beta of 1.62. Comstock Resources has a 52-week low of $4.08 and a 52-week high of $7.62.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.12. Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 9.08% and a positive return on equity of 7.58%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Comstock Resources by 17,690.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,104,729 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092,898 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,671,542 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $16,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668,569 shares during the period. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Comstock Resources by 101.4% during the fourth quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 583,622 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after acquiring an additional 293,822 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Comstock Resources by 118.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 404,221 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 218,771 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Comstock Resources by 736.6% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 223,851 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 197,094 shares in the last quarter. 22.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 5.6 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent and 17 million barrels of oil equivalent of proved reserves.

