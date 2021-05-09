Reviewing FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) & First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) and First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Dividends

FB Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. First Citizens BancShares pays an annual dividend of $1.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. FB Financial pays out 15.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. FB Financial has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and First Citizens BancShares has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares FB Financial and First Citizens BancShares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FB Financial 7.27% 12.36% 1.43% First Citizens BancShares 23.54% 12.08% 1.01%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

58.0% of FB Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.2% of First Citizens BancShares shares are owned by institutional investors. 45.2% of FB Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 19.6% of First Citizens BancShares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares FB Financial and First Citizens BancShares’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FB Financial $417.93 million 4.75 $83.81 million $2.83 14.82 First Citizens BancShares $1.82 billion 4.62 $457.37 million N/A N/A

First Citizens BancShares has higher revenue and earnings than FB Financial.

Volatility & Risk

FB Financial has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Citizens BancShares has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for FB Financial and First Citizens BancShares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FB Financial 1 1 2 0 2.25 First Citizens BancShares 0 1 2 0 2.67

FB Financial presently has a consensus target price of $35.50, suggesting a potential downside of 15.34%. First Citizens BancShares has a consensus target price of $937.50, suggesting a potential upside of 9.35%. Given First Citizens BancShares’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe First Citizens BancShares is more favorable than FB Financial.

Summary

FB Financial beats First Citizens BancShares on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

FB Financial Company Profile

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, and municipal and savings accounts; and time deposits and certificates of deposit. The company also offers owner-occupied and non-owner-occupied real estate construction, residential real estate 1-4 family mortgage, multi-family residential, commercial construction, land acquisition, and land development, loans; residential lines of credit; and consumer and other loans, such as car, boat, and other recreational vehicle loans, as well as manufactured homes without real estate, and personal lines of credit. In addition, the company provides mortgage banking services through its bank branch networks in the southeastern United States; an internet delivery channel; and trust, insurance, and investment services, as well as online and mobile banking services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 81 full-service bank branches and 9 limited service branches locations throughout Tennessee, North Alabama, Southern Kentucky, and North Georgia; and 23 mortgage offices throughout the southeastern United States. The company was formerly known as First South Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to FB Financial Corporation in 2016. FB Financial Corporation was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts. Its loan product portfolio comprises commercial construction and land development, commercial mortgage, commercial and industrial, and lease financing loans, as well as small business administration paycheck protection program loans; and consumer loans, such as residential and revolving mortgage, construction and land development, consumer auto, and other consumer loans. The company also offers treasury services products, cardholder and merchant services, wealth management services, and various other products and services; investment products, including annuities, discount brokerage services, and third-party mutual funds, as well as investment management and advisory services; and defined benefit and defined contribution, insurance, private banking, trust, fiduciary, philanthropy, and special asset services. The company provides its products and services through its branch network, as well as through digital banking, telephone banking, and various ATM networks. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 542 branches in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Maryland, Missouri, North Carolina, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, Washington, Wisconsin, and West Virginia. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.

