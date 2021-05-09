Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $62.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. is based in Los Angeles, California. “

Separately, TheStreet raised Rexford Industrial Realty from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th.

Shares of REXR opened at $55.03 on Thursday. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 52-week low of $35.68 and a 52-week high of $57.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a current ratio of 6.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.78. The firm has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 94.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.59.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.14% and a net margin of 26.29%. The firm had revenue of $99.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is 78.05%.

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, CEO Michael S. Frankel sold 6,195 shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total transaction of $344,070.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,064,141.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 77,670 shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total transaction of $4,292,044.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,170 shares in the company, valued at $3,048,694.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,675 shares of company stock worth $4,791,620 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 729.9% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty during the 4th quarter worth $208,000. 98.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

