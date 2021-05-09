Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) PT Set at €120.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) has been given a €120.00 ($141.18) target price by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 36.30% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €133.00 ($156.47) target price on Rheinmetall and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Warburg Research set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on Rheinmetall and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €121.00 ($142.35) target price on Rheinmetall and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Independent Research set a €101.00 ($118.82) price target on Rheinmetall and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on Rheinmetall and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €109.30 ($128.59).

Shares of Rheinmetall stock opened at €88.04 ($103.58) on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of €87.04 and a 200 day moving average of €82.91. Rheinmetall has a 12 month low of €58.66 ($69.01) and a 12 month high of €93.80 ($110.35). The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.83, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

About Rheinmetall

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as emissions reduction, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hard parts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

