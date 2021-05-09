RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Director Purchases $10,836.68 in Stock

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Director Brent David Rosenthal bought 11,779 shares of RiceBran Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.92 per share, for a total transaction of $10,836.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 415,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,415.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of RIBT stock opened at $0.91 on Friday. RiceBran Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.37 and a 1 year high of $1.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.98 and its 200-day moving average is $0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. RiceBran Technologies had a negative net margin of 53.50% and a negative return on equity of 49.44%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of RiceBran Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 64,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 9,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of RiceBran Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. 43.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RiceBran Technologies Company Profile

RiceBran Technologies, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty ingredient company. It focuses on producing, processing, and marketing of value-added processing and marketing of healthy, natural, and nutrient dense products derived from rice and other small grains, and by-products created in the milling of these grains.

