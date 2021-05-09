Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $6,564.00

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 6,564 ($85.76) and last traded at GBX 6,561 ($85.72), with a volume of 471821 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6,477 ($84.62).

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RIO. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 6,400 ($83.62) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 6,400 ($83.62) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 3,900 ($50.95) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 5,700 ($74.47) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 5,550 ($72.51) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 5,629.29 ($73.55).

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.65, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of £81.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 5,798.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 5,569.73.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a dividend of GBX 288.63 ($3.77) per share. This represents a yield of 4.63%. This is an increase from Rio Tinto Group’s previous dividend of $119.74. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Rio Tinto Group’s payout ratio is presently 78.99%.

In related news, insider Jakob Stausholm bought 6 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 6,069 ($79.29) per share, with a total value of £364.14 ($475.75).

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile (LON:RIO)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.